Roundup: Kaley Cuoco Is Getting Divorced; Labor Market Slows Amid Delta Surge; Oscar De La Hoya Has COVID
Labor market slows as Delta variant spreads ... Joe Biden visited New Orleans as Ida death toll climbs ... "QAnon Shaman" pleads guilty in Capitol Riot case ... Stocks ended the week lower ... COVID booster shots could be delayed for many ... U.S. COVID deaths hit 1,500 per day amid surge ... Kaley Cuoco is getting divorced ... A review of the new "Dune" adaptation ... Fran Drescher elected SAG-AFTRA president ... The Big 12 is expected to add four new members next week ... Former Patriots receiver David Patten died in a motorcycle crash ... Nets trade DeAndre Jordan to the Pistons, who will buy him out ... The Lakers are likely to sign Jordan ... LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement to join Nets ... Oscar De La Hoya has COVID, is out of Vitor Belfort fight ... NFL's COVID vaccination rate stayed the same after roster cuts ... Naomi Osaka upset at U.S. Open ... North Carolina upset by Virginia Tech ...
Seth Rogan discussing the time Nicholas Cage accused him of stealing a character:
Ben Platt and Amandla Stenberg play "Truth or Dab":
Jay Duplass breaks down his career:
Drake ft. Young Thug -- "Way 2 Sexy"