Roundup: Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record; US Wins Ryder Cup; RIP Aaron Lowe
Justin Tucker set an NFL record yesterday with his game-winning 66-yard field goal... The U.S. are Ryder Cup champions once more... RIP Aaron Lowe, the Utah football player shot and killed in Salt Lake City... Anti-vaxx group storms food court in Staten Island... Shang-Chi continues to dominate box office numbers... Georgia Southern fires head coach Chad Lunsford... Ohio State Buckeyes dismiss K'Vaughan Pope after sideline incident... Devin Booker will miss the start of Suns camp due to health and safety protocols... Russian fighter jets escorted US Air Force bomber after it reportedly approached Russian airspace... Alaska has highest COVID rate in US... Iceland elects Europe's first female majority parliament...
'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments [Buffalo News]
Kidnapping, assassination and a London shoot-out: Inside the CIA's secret war plans against WikiLeaks [Yahoo! News]
The Night Before Nirvana Changed Forever [The Ringer]
Affluent, Anxious and Almost Normal: A Journey Through Merkel’s Germany [New York Times]
Bears Must Fire Matt Nagy Immediately [The Big Lead]
In case you missed it over the weekend. Pretty psyched.
Insane this movie doesn't involve Adam Sandler.
Sloppy Steak Season.