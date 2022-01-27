Roundup: Justice Breyer Retiring From Supreme Court; Kyle Shanahan vs. Sean McVay; Bomb Cyclone
Stephen Breyer retiring from Supreme Court ... Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65 ... We've been arguing about NFL overtime forever ... Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is arguably the most exciting player in college basketball ... Rob Gronkowski leaning toward retirement ... Chiefs fans donate $178,000 to Buffalo children's hospital ... "Bomb cyclone" rapidly approaching Northeast ... Oscar Mayer hot dogs and Velveeta cheese will get more expensive ... Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange Is the New Black' actor, dies at 73 ... Tales from a New York City nurse ... The Brookyln Nets won't entertain trade offers for James Harden ...
Todd McShay on how Patrick Mahomes forced him to change the way he scouts quarterbacks [ESPN]
Celebrating Mike Krzyzewski: 20 incredible facts from Coach K's remarkable career [Saturday Road]
The Intertwined Evolutions of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay [The Ringer]
Can Science Fiction Wake Us Up to Our Climate Reality? [New Yorker]
Brett Favre has a read on the future. [BroBible]
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' Fates Are Inextricably Linked [The Big Lead]
They're making another one of these, it seems.
A nice tribute. One of many from yesterday.
The Phoebe Bridgers album just gets better with each listen.