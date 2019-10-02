Roundup: Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law; Protests in Hong Kong; Amber Guyger Found Guilty By Liam McKeone | Oct 01 2019 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Federal judge blocks Georgia abortion law... Facebook removes pro-Trump page after finding it was run out of Kosovo... New York Times: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs... Mattel releases a braille version of UNO... Virginia teacher sues school after being fired for not using transgender student's pronouns... Boy, 9, accidentally wins 10K race after going wrong way in 5K race... Ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger found guilty in Botham Jean murder... Apex Legends season three... Protests erupt in Hong Kong, overshadowing China’s National Day Parade... Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up... Prince Harry slams tabloids in defense of Meghan Markel... Johnson & Johnson settles with Ohio counties ahead of major opioid trial... Federal judge says Harvard does not discriminate against Asian Americans

He Was the NBA's Best Referee, Then He Went to a Catholic Seminary [WSJ]

The Saddest Leafy Green [Atlantic]

Nationals Book It After Foul Ball Accidentally Smashes Capitol Rotunda [Onion]

"Aerial Powers" is such an absurdly good name for a basketball player — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 2, 2019

When you know you're not allowed in the baby's room but didn't know they'd installed a security camera.



?: Imgur user IncandescentlyHappy pic.twitter.com/hy29wKfjVD — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 30, 2019

You know I had to do it to em https://t.co/Iwn2o1mbnC — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 1, 2019

A song to start your morning (if we aren't getting Jesus Is King, let's run it back to old Kanye).