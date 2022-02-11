Roundup: Jonathan Allen Apologizes; Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row; Jemele Hill's New CNN Show
Jonathan Allen issues apology after saying he'd like to have dinner with Hitler ... France to build up to 14 new nuclear reactors by 2050 ... London police chief resigns after multiple scandals ... Jan. 6 investigative committee finds gaps in Trump's outgoing and ingoing calls during riot ... Dow spikes downwards after pessimistic inflation report ... Trump denies reports he flushed documents in White House toilets ... Chris Kiffin leaves Ole Miss after one month to return to Cleveland Browns ... Rob Manfred says there are no plans to delay spring training yet ... Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records ... Potential US trucker protest could affect Super Bowl ... Former 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris pleads guilty to federal charges ... Cari Champion, Jemele Hill teaming up for show on CNN+ ...
