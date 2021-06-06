Roundup: Jon Rahm Forced Out; Philly Accent Disappearing; Cruella Movie Review
... Julio Jones' future could be in one of these places ... Pat Riley not ruling out a LeBron James reunion ... Jon Rahm exits Memorial with six-stroke lead after positive COVID test ... The Philadelphia accent is in danger of disappearing ... Inside the 24-hour Freedumb marathon ... The many questions ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers ... Desperate to go to this minor league baseball game where Kelsey Grammer promotes beer ... U.S. Justice Dept says it will no longer seize reporters' records in leak investigations ... Essential Quality wins Belmont Stakes ... Pitch doctoring may be the biggest scandal in sports ...
Cutting review of Cruella, which believe it or not is an origin story that didn't need to be told. [Uproxx]
What an idea. How come no one every thought of that? [Los Angeles Times]
Donald Trump gives first speech in a long time, apparently wears pants backward. [CNN]
Some gripes about groupthink. [FT]
Roger Federer's tennis future in jeopardy. [Eurosport]
This June 31 deadline should be interesting to monitor.
Buzzer-beaters in UFC are underrated.
Taking Back Sunday - Timberwolves at New Jersey