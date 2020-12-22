Roundup: John Mulaney in Rehab; The Steelers Stink; Tony La Russa 'Punished'
By Kyle Koster | Dec 22, 2020, 7:43 AM EST
John Mulaney enters rehab ... William Barr refutes and tries to save some face in his final days ... People are getting sexual pleasure from COVID testing ... Elliot Page thanks fans for support ... Volcanic eruption in Hawaii ... If you're reading this, you survived the shortest day of the year ... Punishment handed down for Tony La Russa's second DUI ... Greatness in online advertising is a bare cheek ... The Clemson-Ohio State matchup has all kinds of juice ... Some last-minute Christmas music to consider .... Pittsburgh Steelers leaking oil ... $600! ... JuJu Smith-Schuster loves dancing on logos ...
The most entertaining NBA teams to watch this year. [Sports Illustrated]
Fearing lawsuits, both NewsMax and Fox News have run clunky fact-checks. Is that enough? [Yahoo]
Cool moment on Good Morning Football with Nate Burleson getting a ceremonial game ball. [The Big Lead]
Apple is going to start producing car batteries. [Reuters]
They're going to try an Exorcist sequel. [Hollywood Reporter]
Caroling has really changed through the years.
A day that began with Lawrence Welk ends with Muppets. Fitting.
Coheed & Cambria — A Favor House Atlantic