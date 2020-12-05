Roundup: Joe Biden Wants More Stimulus; Guy Fieri Helps Unemployed Workers, Hailee Steinfeld is Shooting 'Hawkeye'
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 5, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Joe Biden to nominate Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General ... Biden pushes for more economic relief due to stalling U.S. economy ... U.S. job growth continues to slow ... Federal judge orders DACA program fully restored ... The CDC is calling for masks indoors when not at home ... House of Representatives passes bill to decriminalize cannabis ... Guy Fieri has raised $21.5 million to help unemployed restaurant workers ... Yes, Rudy Giuliani farted during an election hearing ... What to watch in the markets next week ... How COVID upended the final season of "Shameless" ... Oscar Isaac to star in "Metal Gear Solid" movie ... Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner were spotted shooting "Hawkeye" in New York City ... Chris Young is the new general manager of the Texas Rangers ... Bradley Beal likes Russell Westbrook trade ... Grading NFL first-year head coaches ... TB12 got nearly $1 million in PPP loans ...
Will Ferrell as Harry Caray was always amazing:
Daniel Radcliffe took the Hot Ones challenge and it was fantastic:
Weezer -- "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To"
Going in the Wayback Machine for this one: Emmet Swimming -- "Arlington"