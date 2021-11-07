Roundup: Joe Biden's Gas; Alabama Squeaks By; Ranking Wes Anderson Movies
... Nothing creepier than an old-fashioned ghost ship ... New room sheds light on slave life in Pompeii ... Blazers GM Neil Olshey under investigation for 'workplace misconduct' ... Joe Biden got a long-awaited infrastructure win ... Where did all the public bathrooms go ... Marjorie Taylor Greene tagged along on a visit to jail ... Nicaragua votes in elections panned as 'parody' by international observers ... Pete Davidson Played Aaron Rodgers on SNL
... Rodgers is also losing sponsorships ... Rapper Travis Scott 'devastated' by deaths of eight at Astroworld festival; Houston officials investigating .... Hope you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep ... Michigan State outplayed and out-coached in West Lafayette ...
Wes Anderson movies, ranked. [Uproxx]
Aaron Rodgers can't defend a losing argument but that's not going to stop him from trying. [The Ringer]
Was thinking about the Max Headroom incident the other day and remembered this piece, which is one of the most fascinating things I've read on the internet. [The Verge]
Alabama struggles to put away LSU, is unworthy of its No. 2 ranking. [Tuscaloosa Magazine]
Joe Biden embattled in Fartgate scandal. [The Sun]
Luka Doncic called game.
Washington's Jimmy Lake makes what could be the worst strategic decision you'll ever see, immediately pays for it.
Panic at the Disco — This is Gospel