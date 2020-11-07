Roundup: Joe Biden Inches Towards Presidency; Al Roker Has Prostate Cancer; Justin Turner Escapes Punishment
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Joe Biden continues to inch towards the presidency ... Stacy Abrams lauded for helping Democrats flip Georgia ... Donald Trump continues to file longshot lawsuits in election ... The U.S. labor market is healing slowly ... Nancy Pelosi will run for Speaker of the House again ... The U.S. broke a single-day record for COVID-19 cases ... Georgia will be headed for a recount ... Astronaut Mark Kelly is Arizona's next senator ... The stock market has been up but may take a "breather" ... Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer ... Johnny Depp has been booted from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise ... Twitter banned Steve Bannon for threatening to behead Dr. Fauci ... Anne Hathaway apologized for "The Witches" disability controversy ... The Pac-12's opening weekend is already a disaster ... Justin Turner won't be punished for breaking MLB quarantine rules ... Cam Newton just wants to win ... NFL trades that should have been made ...
