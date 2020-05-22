Roundup: This is SportsCenter Memory Lane; Joe Biden Eyeing VP; Negative Is Actually Good
By Kyle Koster | May 22 2020
Lori Loughlin and husband plead guilty, judge has mercy ... Yankee Stadium parking lot transforming into drive-in theater ... Elizabeth Warren abandoning principles in the quest for more power ... The logistics and ethics of Fight Island ... 42 percent of these layoffs could be permanent ... What to do with Skip Bayless ... Stars band together for mental health ... ESPN leaning into nostalgia with This Is SportsCenter content ... Hate when my experiments go horribly wrong ... Best college football revenge games this fall ... Florida's medical community is speaking out .. Bomani Jones on an old Prince show ... Flooding in Midland is tragic ... Rand Paul vs. Dr. Fauci ... Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard is exceptional ... Tensions between China and Taiwan ratcheting up ... Alan Trammell appearing on Off the Mound tonight ... Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are a centrist's dream ... Pakistani passenger jet crashes ...
This is a fantastic interview with one of the funniest people in the world. That's what they call a hard sell. [The Ringer]
Top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. [CBS Sports]
The challenge of calling a game with no fans in the stands. [Newsday]
This is a George Costanza bit.
Yikes. Does this look fun?
Good reason to never put yourself out there.