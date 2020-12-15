Roundup: Joe Biden Elected Again; Lamar Jackson Goes for 2; The Office is Moving
By Kyle Koster | Dec 15, 2020, 7:56 AM EST
Joe Biden elected again ...GMail and YouTube go down ... What was your favorite moment of the LiAngelo Ball era in Detroit ... Snow storm set to blast East Coast ... Andrew Cuomo is not beloved ... Remember when The Beatles did those Christmas shows ... White House official loses foot as a result of COVID ... Going to get more expensive to watch The Office ... ACC hires Jim Phillips away from Northwestern ... Monarch butterfly could end up on endangered species list ... Lamar Jackson denies pooping ... William Barr resigning ... Selena Gomez quits Hillsong ... It is possible that Sean Hannity isn't being totally honest here ... Book on columnist Jerry Izenberg looks interesting ...
We forgot what good news feels like. [The Big Lead]
What comes after The Last Dance? The Last Last Dance, looking back at Michael Jordan's Washington Wizards swan song. [Slate]
Absolutely dynamo reporting from Clarissa Ward tracking down the perpetrators of a political poisoning. [CNN]
More Beatles content? What year is this? [Uproxx]
Five things in New Jersey worse than the Jets. [Fansided]
Jeff Bridges remains a badass. [Page Six]
Full Ravens-Browns highlights because this was the game of the year.
Kacey Musgraves -- Follow Your Arrow