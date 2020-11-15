Roundup: Jim Harbaugh Hits Rock Bottom; Penn State Stinks Too; Rick Moranis Update
By Kyle Koster | Nov 15, 2020, 7:53 AM EST
... Penn State football is 0-4, without answers ... R&B singer Jeremih hospitalized with COViD ... Diwali has a different ring this year ... Gavin Newsom is taking a few Ls ... Tiger Woods' Masters dream comes to a predictable end ... Russell Westbrook and the New York Knicks are an intriguing match ... Lewis Hamilton wins seventh F1 title ... Suspect in Rick Moranis attack apprehended ... Million MAGA March falls just short of a million in attendance ... The major gamble at the center of Project Warp Speed .. A completely normal and healthy way to prepare for the big football game ...
The appeal of bar food has never been its quality. It's been its convenience. [Mental Floss]
Sadly an amazing cycle. No proactive measures, only last-ditch efforts when things are already out of control. [Reuters]
One need not be a chess expert to enjoy The Queen's Gambit. [Uproxx]
Win probability models cannot keep up with the constant innovation of the NFL. [The Ringer]
Jim Harbaugh is a complete and total disaster. [MLive]
Urban Meyer was a fantastic coach and is an engaging television personality as well.
People forget Natrone Means was a problem.
Passion Pit -- Sleepyhead