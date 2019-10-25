Roundup: Brandon Taubman; Bernie Sanders' Marijuana Plan; Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' By Bobby Burack | Oct 24 2019 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brandon Taubman has been fired by the Houston Astros ... 25,734,392 households watched El Camino in its first seven days ... Bernie Sanders unveils his plan to legalize marijuana ... Frustrated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a snap general election on December 12 ... A teen was burned to death for reporting sexual harassment ... "The moment that shocked the room during Taylor's Ukraine testimony" ... Harvey Weinstein was confronted by several people in New York ... Some important scenes from the final season of Game of Thrones were cut ... Amazon makes cheap items easy to impulse buy ... We are getting a “Mustang-inspired electric crossover SUV" ... Jack Dorsey went after Mark Zuckerberg ... Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is going to be so fun ... The Apple TV app is now available on some Amazon Fire Sticks ... Here is when Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" will drop ... "Khloe Kardashian furious at Kris Jenner as Lamar Odom book reveals alleged deceit" ...

Options to replace Stephen A. Smith on ESPN Radio. [The Big Lead]

How the Packers became the class of the NFC. [The Ringer]

Former NBA official Tim Donaghy still believes that the Mavericks should have won the 2006 NBA Finals. [Dallas News]

This is worth reading on Donovan Mitchell. [Bleacher Report]

Darius Slay is still unhappy the Lions traded away Quandre Diggs. [Pro Football Talk]

Gambling picks for Week 9 of the college football season. [Outkick the Coverage]

Caller asks Mike Francesa how many Diet Cokes he's had in his lifetime. Mike says the guy was on hold for an hour and a half. He was on the air for 55 minutes at the time. pic.twitter.com/KwAAx7jVca — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 25, 2019

This will make you laugh.

Your song of the day.