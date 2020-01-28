Roundup: Jessica Mendoza On Thin Ice; John Bolton's Book Leaks; Mr. Peanut's Funeral Canceled
By Kyle Koster | Jan 28 2020
John Bolton's book is explosive but, like everything else, probably won't matter ... Coronavirus' death toll climbs above 100 ... LeBron James on Kobe Bryant's death ... Michigan suspends Zavier Simpson ... Nintendo will no longer fix your Wii ... Why would you ever want witnesses at a trial ... Katie Sowers is a coach's coach ... Gordon Hayward throws cold water on lane violation story ... George Kittle has been playing through a torn labrum ... Lonely Island's new project ... Clayton Kershaw wishes the Astros were more remorseful ... Kareem Hunt's arrest video released ... Why are democrats so afraid of Bernie Sanders ... Peter is very bad at being The Bachelor ... Irina Shayk very happy with Bradley Cooper ...
Kobe Bryant and the inevitable loss of invincibility. [The Big Lead]
The top 20 national sports talk shows. [Barrett Sports Media]
Kids are loving Air Pods, schools not so much. [Wall Street Journal]
All you ever wanted to know about bubble wrap. [Mental Floss]
Would pay a good deal of my own personal money to experience the various Mr. Peanut meetings that have taken place over the past few months. [Ad Age]
Jessica Mendoza likely done on Sunday Night Baseball. [New York Post]