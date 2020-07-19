Roundup: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Second Child; Daniel Bard Back; Movie Memes
By Kyle Koster | Jul 19 2020
John Lewis, a mountain of a man, dies at 80 ... BBQ tips from a BBQ master ... The 15 most memed movies ... Freddie Freeman feared for his life ... Daniel Bard is back living his big league dream ... Best movies of the quarantine era ... Conor McGregor is a relaxed man ... Saudi government cooking up something new ... Patrick Mahomes dips into his bag of tricks ... 28 West Virginia football players test positive ... Charles Barkley loves calling people out ... Wilbur Ross hospitalized ... Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a secretive baby ... Like Tony Finau to make a run today at the Memorial ...
If you're not doing a deep dive on the insane animals that are out there on the regular, then you're living life all wrong. [Wired]
Trevor Lawrence proposed at the 50-yard line like he's living inside some sort of Kenny Chesney song. [Fox News]
The NBA Snitch Line is wild. [CBS Sports]
This isn't timely but something about Mark Wahlberg going into the car-dealership game is very humorous. [Car Scoops]
Clint Frazier hit a bomb while wearing a mask.
Dashboard Confessional - Ghost of a Good Thing