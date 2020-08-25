Roundup: Jerry Seinfeld's Op-Ed; RNC Kicks Off; Jerry Falwell Jr. Prefers to Watch
By Kyle Koster | Aug 25 2020
What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld writing an op-ed about NYC ... Inside the late-summer of the Big Ten's discontent ... Shaquille O'Neal and Turner agree to big extension ... Russian support for QA is growing, which seems like a bad thing ... A look inside Sunday Night Baseball's new reality ... Jerry Falwell Jr.'s personal life aired publicly .... Pitchers racking up absurd strikeout numbers again ... Kenny Stills says the NFL listening to Colin Kaepernick earlier could have saved lives ... Controversy mars otherwise enjoyable Avalanche-Stars game ... Double the hurricane trouble ... Scott Peterson's death sentence overturned ... Joe Biden disavows Richard Spencer endorsement ... Republican National Convention kicks off ...
The best podcasts of 2020. So far, at least. [Vulture]
ESPN built a new Vegas studio. [Awful Announcing]
Anyone who thinks this upcoming election is already decided has not been paying attention. Inside the unwavering army of support for Trump. [NPR]
Have you seen Army's football schedule this year? They may go undefeated. [TBL]
Quite a speech.
Chris Paul addressed the Jacob Blake shooting moments after dusting the Houston Rockets in a display of poise.
Nine Days -- Absolutely