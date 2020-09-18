Roundup: Jerry Falwell Jr. Knows How to Have a Good Time; White Sox Make Playoffs; 100 Earth Facts
By Kyle Koster | Sep 18 2020
... Big weekend for Peacock ... When you don't know your own geography ... Judge blocks sweeping Postal Office changes ... Filming an Adam Sandler movie does seem more fun than basketball workouts ... The NBA world once again hates the Clippers ... Probably not going to be major magic for Tiger Woods ... Sacramento Kings get new general manager ... Joe Milton will be Michigan's starting quarterback ... California firefighter dies in line of duty ... Bam Adebayo is making traditional centers look extinct ... Who could possible continue to keep seeing this coming each and every time ... Michael Schmidt's new book seems interesting ... Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French expecting first child ..
100 fascinating facts about Earth, which is a broad topic. [Mental Floss]
The New York Islanders have a bright future after a magical and unexpected playoff run. [Newsday]
How many Jerry Falwell Jr. stories like this are we going to see trickle out over the next year? [Yahoo]
For the first time since 2008, the Chicago White Sox are headed to the postseason. [MLB]
Education is a culture war, part 202. [Fox News]
Joe Buck going into the football Hall of Fame, will eventually be on the baseball one too. [The Big Lead]
The 1975 -- Birthday Party