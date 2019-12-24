Roundup: Jeremy Roenick Suspended; Colin Kaepernick Shoes Sell Out; Look at Adele By Kyle Koster | Dec 24 2019 Mrs. Claus | Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins looked a lot like the old Kirk Cousins ... Marshawn Lynch is back and this is how he did it ... Kawhi Leonard has adopted load management even when he's playing ... Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after spending the night ... Jeremy Roenick suspended for comments made on a Barstool podcast, which is the best way to get hired at Barstool ... Fanny pack causes all sorts of problems for Rich Hill ... Latest Colin Kaepernick shoe sells out in minutes ... Rudy Giuliani taking this all in stride ... The best movies of 2019 ... John Mulaney is a genius and you should watch his new show ... Tesla stock is rocketing higher and higher ... Adele looks different ... Mike McCarthy went on a job interview in Carolina

We are officially endorsing the NORAD Santa Tracker this year, so accept no substitutes. [Norad]

25 facts about It's A Wonderful Life, the perfect movie. [Mental Floss]

A deep dive inside the new Sports Illustrated. [Washington Post]

The world's shortest handshake, compliments of Mike Zimmer.

Stay safe out there, folks.