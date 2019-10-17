Roundup: Jennifer Aniston Crashes Instagram, 10 Scariest Disney Movies By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and so many people followed her so fast the app crashed ... "Wife of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely found dead at California home, son suspected and killed by police" ... Patrick Day, a 27-year-old boxer, died after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a fight in Chicago this past weekend ... Brock Osweiler retires from NFL ... Jury rules that author of "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook" must pay victim's dad $450,000 ... Feds take down massive child pornography marketplace ... "Video shows concerns days before Hard Rock hotel collapse" in New Orleans ... Roger Goodell confirms discussions with NFLPA about a 17-game season ... Goodell avoiding Dan Patrick? ... Ric Flair, Tyson Fury, and Floyd Mayweather out at a Vegas club.

