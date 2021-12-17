Roundup: Jeff Garlin Leaves 'The Goldbergs'; T-Mobile Announces $20 Minimum Wage For Employees; Reddit Going Public
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after HR investigation... Bills fans, unhappy with refereeing, donate to local charity for the visually impaired... Peleton removes Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations... Claudette Colvin's juvenile record has been expunged... Army says nearly 98% got the COVID-19 vaccine by deadline... Georgia man accidentally shot dead by toddler who found gun... Louisiana judge is on unpaid leave after a home video with racist language surfaced... McDonald's going after former CEO Steve Easterbrook... T-Mobile announces $20 an hour minimum wage for all employees... Reddit files to go public... North Korea bans laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death... Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany's new chancellor...
