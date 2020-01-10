Roundup: Jay-Z and Beyonce Send Reese Witherspoon Case of Ace of Spades, Fargo Season 4 Trailer
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 13 2020
Beyonce and Jay-Z sent Reese Witherspoon a case of Ace of Spades champagne after the Golden Globes ... Alexis Eddy, a contestant on MTV's 'Are You The One', died at 23 ... For the fourth time, Charles Barkley donated $1 million to an HBCU ... Ozark Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in March ... Mike Leach's contract at Mississippi State: Four years, $5 million per year ... "Mark-Paul Gosselaar returns as Zack Morris in ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot" ... The XFL considered not allowing punts and field goals, but ultimately decided to keep them ... Andrea Masenda and Kevin Lo, who met at ESPN, profiled in the NYT wedding section ... Footage of fight between R. Kelly's girlfriends ... CNBC breakdown of what new freelancer laws could mean ... "Teenager having seizure saved by online gamer - 5,000 miles away in Texas" ...
David Purdum writes about how heavily the public is betting on LSU over Clemson [ESPN]
Michael McCarthy reports ESPN is prepared to make Tony Romo a Godfather offer [Front Office Sports]
Seth MacFarlane signs five year, $200 million contract to make multi-platform content for NBCUniversal [THR]
35 horror movies to look forward to in 2020 [Vulture]
Throwback: The time legendary Chicago columnist Mike Royko briefly deserted the Cubs for the White Sox [Chicago Reader]
25 greatest war movies of all-time [Mental Floss]
Fargo Season 4 trailer, featuring Chris Rock
Jim Ross explains how Bret Hart finally returned to WWE
Larry David X Stephen Colbert