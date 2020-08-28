Roundup: Japan's Abe Resigning; Brian Urlacher Losing Fans; Lord & Taylor Closing
By Kyle Koster | Aug 28 2020
Japan'a Shinzo Abe is resigning due to health issues ... Laura's power will continue to be felt ... Why do babies laugh ... Madden 21 is a lot like the previous Maddens ... Michael Jordan's new era of social justice advocate is a surprising turn ... The business of the NFL goes on ... Brian Urlacher lost a lot of his remaining fans yesterday ... The 50 most millennial songs ... New York Mets' hot-mic moment ... Jacob Blake said to be handcuffed to hospital bed ... Woman's toilet bowl just lousy with snakes ... Plus another toilet-related story ... There was some internal resistance to putting BLM on the courts among NBA owners ... Lord & Taylor closing stores after nearly 200 years of business ... Jeff Bezos worth a preposterous amount of money ...
Inside Kevin Mayer's disastrous run at TikTok. [Variety]
Legendary college basketball coach Lute Olson dies at 85. [CBS Sports]
The New Mutants took awhile to get here and has, well, mutated a bit. [Hindustian Times]
Full day for Katy Perry as she had a baby and dropped an album. [Vulture]
The new Bill & Ted movie is soothing and worth the wait. [The Ringer]
Look how close Sen. Rand Paul came to dying. Harrowing stuff.
Donald Trump's full RNC speech.
Mae -- Skyline Drive