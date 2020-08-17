Roundup: January Jones is Thirsty; Nancy Pelosi Recalls The House; Huge Protests in Belarus
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 17 2020
Nancy Pelosi recalls the House of Representatives to vote on Postal Service legislation ... Three Texas police officers were shot responding to a 911 call ... Mass protests are unfolding in Belarus after dictator Alexander Lukashenko declared victory in a disputed election ... New Zealand is delaying its general election over COVID-19 fears ... The Democratic National Convention starts Monday ... Far-right groups and social justice protesters clashed over the weekend ... There's a national pepperoni shortage ... California is bracing for more blackouts during a heat wave ... TikTok creators are branching out ... Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana on "The Crown" ... January Jones says she's really thirsty ... Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday ... Sportsbooks don't have a clear NBA title favorite ... Russell Westbrook will miss Game 1 of the Rockets' first-round series ... Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks opted out of the 2020 college football season ... Chase Elliott won NASCAR's race on Daytona's road course ... Tyler Strafaci won the U.S. Amateur ...
Franmil Reyes had to have hit this ball 550 feet:
Bobby Moynihan's best moments from Drunk History :
I'm on a Foo Fighters kick lately, why aren't you?