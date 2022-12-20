Roundup: Jan. 6 Committee Releases Report; Amber Heard Owes Johnny Depp $1 Million; Willie McGinest Arrested
Jan. 6 committee releases final report ... The committee referred Donald Trump to the DOJ for criminal charges ... Tony Romo belittled the pinky ... The results of Elon Musk's Twitter poll are in ... What a week for Lionel Messi ... One question facing each Super Bowl contender ... Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in LA ... Amber Heard to pay $1 million to Johnny Depp ... Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles ... Iran has turned to public executions amid unrest ... Robert De Niro's Manhattan home burglarized ... Stocks fell to open the week ... Jalen Hurts has a shoulder injury ... UCLA landed a big quarterback commit ... Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State ... Lionel Messi wanted nothing to do with Salt Bae ... Argentina declared a national holiday for World Cup celebrating bash ...
The Avatar: The Way of Water exit survey [The Ringer]
Key storylines to watch on Early Signing Day [CBS Sports]
Winners and losers from NFL Week 15 [Yahoo Sports]
LeBron James is an aging legend and another season is slipping away [Sports Illustrated]
A World Cup of blood and gold [Defector]
The Chargers' J.C. Jackson signing is looking like a massive bust [The Big Lead]
Tom Cruise is going to go out doing what he loves, which are his own stunts.
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu breaks down his most iconic films.
Every Lionel Messi World Cup goal.
Jay-Z -- Empire State of Mind (feat. Alicia Keys)