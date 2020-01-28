Roundup: Jamaica Hit By Earthquake, Israeli PM Indicted on Corruption Charges
By Liam McKeone | Jan 28 2020
Tsunami warning issued after Jamaica gets hit with 7.7 magnitude earthquake... Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges... UK will allow Huawei to help build its 5G network despite US pressure... Police seize $900,000 in counterfeit bills from shipping container, all in $1s... Acid levels in the Pacific Ocean has gotten so high that crab shells are dissolving... Irina Shayk talks breakup with Bradley Cooper... Handcuffed man shot and killed inside Maryland police cruiser... Japan and Germany confirm patients who caught corona virus did not visit China... Facebook hires former Fox producer Jennifer Williams... Louisiana man arrested after asking fellow gym members for their guns to commit a robbery... Mark Wahlberg, Doctor Oz clash over breakfast... Judge rejects Jerry Sandusky’s latest request for shorter sentence...
'I Do Not Like Working Too Hard or Too Long': A Refreshingly Honest Talk With The Witcher's Creator [Gizmodo]
Profile of a 75-year-old woman preparing to race up the Eiffel Tower [WSJ, subscription required]
Inside the B-2 Spirit, a $2 billion dollar aircraft [CNN]
New York’s Other Mafia: Young Warriors in Chinatown [Village Voice]
What an absolute abomination this would be.
Gronk's thoughts on Tom Brady potentially testing the market. He's certainly earned the right.
In case you haven't seen it yet, one of the better commercials to come out recently. Unless you despise a Boston accent, anyway. Also, automatic parking?? What a world.
In my feels today so you are too!