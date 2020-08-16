Roundup: Ja Morant Played Through Pain; Tuukka Rask Chose Family; Cameo Thrived
By Kyle Koster | Aug 16 2020
Ja Morant has been playing with a broken thumb ... Cameo is one of the smarter ideas anyone's had in years ... COVID deaths to cross the 170K mark today ... Stipe Miocic cemented his legacy by eating punches, outlasting Daniel Cormier ... Robert Trump dies at 71 ... The NBA and Yale could be at the forefront of our testing solution ... Scores hurt in Chicago protests ... Trying to identify the next breakout rookie receiver amid a crowded field ... Tuukka Rask opts out of Stanley Cup Playoffs ... It's funny to think about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin scheming up ways to stay relevant years from now ... Emotional and humanizing golf story ...
You think you know Colonial America? You can't even begin to understand. [Mental Floss]
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau didn't like the Game of Thrones ending either. [Variety]
Postal Service issue may actually compel Congress to come back and do some work. [Politico]
The Oakland A's are absolutely on fire. [MLB]
Slow Dancing in a Burning Room -- John Mayer