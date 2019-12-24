Roundup: It's Christmas, Mariah Carey Reveals New Music Video, Mets Sign Dellin Betances By Liam McKeone | Dec 24 2019 Mariah Carey | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Merry Christmas, everyone... How KFC became a Christmas tradition in Japan... Two strong earthquakes shake central Columbia... Revisiting Apollo 8's Christmas Eve message 51 years ago... Mets sign Dellin Betances... Kevin Spacey attempts to force himself back into the conversation with another very bizarre Christmas video... China instructs Bible to be rewritten as pro-communist... Russian journalist out of a job after asking Putin a question... Recreational marijuana legal in Illinois on New Year's Day... Australian man survives bushfire hiding in pottery kiln... Wisconsin town to legalize snowball fights after 50-year ban... A motorist accused of running over a girl because she 'was a Mexican' is now charged with hitting a black child... A white Christmas is not in the cards... Colorado man robs bank, throws money in air while yelling "Merry Christmas"

His unabashed spite for all things Cowboys will never get old for me, a Patriots fan.

Only one way to kick off Christmas morning. Happy Holidays!