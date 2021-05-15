Roundup: Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaks on Majorie Taylor Green Confrontation
Israel-Gaza conflict continues to heighten with bombing of Gaza, Hamas missiles... Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Majorie Taylor-Green is 'deeply unwell' after new video revealed Taylor-Greene harassing AOC staffers in 2019... Nicki Minaj's father passed away... Black homeowner had a white friend stand in for third appraisal, her home value doubled... CVS worker caught giving out fraudulent vaccination cards... Egypt declares state of readiness in hospitals to help injured Palestinians coming from Gaza... Pro-Palestine rallies banned in Paris... Chinese billionaire arrested, business seized by state... Black high school baseball player forced to remove beads from hair... Trader Joe's will no longer require customers to wear masks... Medina Spirit passes first of three drug tests required to race in Preakness Stakes... Lottery winner throws $26 million ticket in the laundry...
“Don’t You Dare Go Hollow”: How the Ultra-Challenging ‘Dark Souls’ Became a Pandemic Balm [Ringer]
Interpol’s New App Allows Anyone to Help Track Down Stolen Art [Mental Floss]
Gambling, ‘Gladiator’ and goosebumps: the untold stories of Kevin Garnett’s rise to Hall of Fame [The Athletic]
The Mysterious Origins of the Cerne Abbas Giant [New Yorker]
