Roundup: Iranian Scientist Assassinated; Tommy Pham Sues Strip Club; Sydney Sweeney Has a Boyfriend
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 28, 2020, 2:36 AM EST
Donald Trump says he'll leave White House if Joe Biden wins Electoral College ... Federal appeals court rejected Trump's attempts to stop Pennsylvania vote certification ... Tesla's suspension failures prompt government investigation ... At top Iranian scientist was assassinated ... The S&P 500 closed at another record ... Amazon has been on a massive hiring spree ... COVID-19 is pushing rural hospitals to their limits ... COVID's biggest surge yet shows no signs of slowing ... "Croods 2" has a strong box office showing heading into the weekend ... "The Mandalorian" revealed a lot this week ... Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong got married ... Alexandra Daddario went to the beach ... Hollywood "it girl" Sydney Sweeney has a boyfriend ... Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is suing the strip club he was stabbed at ... Dan Dakich ripped John Calipari during a broadcast ... Deshaun Watson has been really good without Bill O'Brien ...
When those who know Pat McAfee knew he was different [The Athletic]
The best music of 2020 [The New Yorker]
Did the Lakers tighten their hold on the 2021 NBA title in free agency? [Sports Illustrated]
Dry ice is hotter than ever [The Atlantic]
12 MLB teams most likely to be buyers this offseason [CBS Sports]
Skidmore College basketball played a seven-overtime game to open its season [The Times Union]
Jerry Seinfeld wants Jimmy Fallon to update his impression:
Charles Barkley's golf swing looks...good?
A great cover for your Saturday, New Found Glory, "King of Wishful Thinking":