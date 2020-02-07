Roundup: Iowa Caucus Results; Demi Lovato the Talk Show Host; & New Streaming Service
By Bobby Burack | Feb 06 2020
Latest results of the Iowa caucus ... Inside Joe Biden's Iowa "dud" ... New York man shot in the face after interrupting an ICE arrest ... Coronavirus kills Chinese whistleblower doctor ... "Milwaukee teacher placed on leave after calling Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis 'awesome'" ... State of the Union viewership ... Demi Lovato is now a talk show host ... An interesting review of The Outsiders' recent episode ... "Uber shares driven higher by promise of profitability" ... Spoiler-free thoughts on season 5 of Better Call Saul ... Knives Out sequel officially a go ... ViacomCBS launching a new streaming service ... A look at the new Google Maps updates ... Xbox must not see Playstation as a "main competitor" ... Pretty cool new Netflix feature ... How to get a hate page off Facebook ... Study says decline of bumblebees points to mass extinction ...
Jay Cutler is a looming broadcasting option after recently meeting with networks. [The Big Lead]
Recent podcasts on The Big Lead: Brandon Walker, Stadium executive Adam Anshell, Curt Menefee, NBA agent Todd Ramasar.
More coverage of Patrick Mahomes. [The Ringer]
Everything you need to know about the XFL's first week. [CBS Sports]
The Athletic adding 50 podcasts to lineup. [Front Office Sports]
NBA trade deadline winners and losers. [SI]
Just awesome.
Put me down for Travis.
Song of the week, right?