Roundup: Iowa Caucus Disaster; Gritty Cleared; Rush Limbaugh's Cancer News
By Kyle Koster | Feb 04 2020
Iowa caucus disaster leaves winner unclear ... Trump not on his best behavior during national anthem ... Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer ... Snow moon coming ... Would be cool to be Jeff Bezos' realtor ... Oh no, Salt Bae, not like this ... Amar'e Stoudemire comeback a possibility ... Tesla stock is skyrocketing ... This is only the beginning of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ... Jimmy Garoppolo looks like an old-timey hunk ... Chase Brice transferring to Duke ... Happy birthday, Facebook ... MVP goes to Disney, but is it SponCon ... Billie Eilish and self-image ... LeBron James is wearing No. 2 in the All-Star Game ... No pressure on New Hampshire now ... They tried to take down Gritty but justice prevailed ... Best part of getting older isn't having to care who these people are.
On the NBA beat with Cassidy Hubbarth. [Northwestern Magazine]
Kristen Bell on the end of The Good Place. [Rolling Stone]
The Washington Post cannot stop threatening its reporters for tweeting factual information. [The Daily Beast]
Max Kellerman was on one yesterday. [The Big Lead]
Logo Man isn't that great of a nickname.
Me, trying to bring candy into the movie theater.
Vampire Weekend -- "Harmony Hall"