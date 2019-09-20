Roundup: iOS 13; Jennifer Aniston; Twitter's Hide Replies By Bobby Burack | Sep 19 2019 David Livingston/Getty Images

What is cool about the new iOS 13 ... Order with Uber Eats, get free McDonald’s merchandise ... Jennifer Aniston was once told to lose weight to keep her career ... A FedEx pilot was arrested by Chinese authorities ... Donald Trump sues Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance over subpoena for his tax returns ... Here is how to cook the Impossible Burger ... A belief that Tesla can take a bigger share of the car market ... Twitter's "Hide Replies" is here ... Google Maps is testing its incognito mode ... The United States cuts $100 million in aid to Afghanistan ... Some YouTube creators may lose their verified badges ... A review of Rambo: Last Blood ... Kourtney Kardashian gives a tour of her kids' playhouse ... Details on FS1's upcoming WWE show ...

Barstool's Robbie Fox joins The Big Lead for a conversation. [The Big Lead]

The NFL’s air raid revolution is nearly complete. [The Ringer]

Is this college football wide receiver the next Julio Jones? [Bleacher Report]

Buffalo Bills fans are so into their team right now. [CBS Sports]

Canelo Alvarez is out to prove himself against Sergey Kovalev. [The Athletic]

An interesting piece about NFL referees. [FiveThirtyEight]

Gardner Minshew had the internet buzzing early last night.

Your song of the day!