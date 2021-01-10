Roundup: Insurrection Arrests Grow; Justin Thomas' Slur; Trump Still Defiant
By Kyle Koster | Jan 10, 2021, 8:31 AM EST
Obviously hiring people who have trafficked in dangerous misinformation for years isn't a good idea .... Washington D.C. has been turned into an ineffective fortress, changing the bargain entirely ... Lectern-stealing guy predictably busted ... Coach K is back ... The Onion wins its 6,000th consecutive day ... Quite curious to find out if Hawley and Cruz made the right political calculations ... How we got here ... Seattle Seahawks stunned ... Deadly Indonesian plane crash ...
Was Donald Trump a president or an influencer? [New York Times]
Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's promising a defiant closing stretch. [Bloomberg]
Justin Thomas apologizes for using homophobic slur after missing putt. [USA Today]
Jason Whitlock leaving Outkick the Coverage. [The Big Lead]
NFL Scouting Combine in jeopardy. [ESPN]