Roundup: Instagram and Yoga Injuries; Amy Robach's Hot Mic; Artie Lange on Joe Rogan By Kyle Koster | Nov 06 2019 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Should we talk about candidates' electability or is that part of the problem ... Here's a list of ESPN's college basketball announcers for the year ... Instagram is causing more and more yoga injuries ... P.J. Fleck gets a seven-year extension at Minnesota ... Smart move by Vice to snatch up The Funbag ... This Sondland fella forgot a pretty major detail ... Jimmy Butler does not seem like a chill teammate ... Roger Stone got food poisoning ... The first College Football Playoff Rankings are out and Clemson's on the outside looking in ... Amy Robach's hot mic moment has ABC scrambling ... Election night in American leans a little blue

Is it still worth all the effort to get an MBA? [Bloomberg]

Michigan State did what it always does under Tom Izzo: lose an early-season game to an elite opponent. But that's not a bad thing. [The Athletic]

Noted sex symbol Colin Farrell to play noted sex symbol The Penguin. [Uproxx]

10 facts about Thanksgiving food. The 11th is that stuffing is the best one. [Mental Floss]

Jim Boylen's Bulls blew a 20-point lead to the Los Angeles Lakers but the experience will come in handy when it's time for the NCAA Tournament. Or something. Perplexing commentary here.

Jim Boylen defended his decision not to put his starters back in during Lakers 16-0 run to start the 4th quarter



"I got 15 guys to develop. I'm going to play them in those moments"



Bulls blew a 17 point halftime lead: https://t.co/lNtGGBVD4R pic.twitter.com/0Ub0u1n6vz — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) November 6, 2019

Artie Lange sounded halfway decent on Joe Rogan's podcast.