Roundup: Impeachment Shift; Joe Biden vs. Elizabeth Warren; The Witcher

"Senate GOP shifts tone on impeachment" ... A deep look into how Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are polling ... What was the the most important number from the House impeachment vote ... Pinterest's stock plunges 20 percent on revenue miss ... Study: Disney+ already has more than a million subscribers in the United States ... Ciara's family Halloween has people talking ... Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty in his third case of alleged groping ... "How deep sleep my help the brain clear Alzheimer's toxins" ... On why more isn't being made of Earl Campbell's comment about white quarterbacks ... UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter was likely harmed, according to police ... The Witcher is coming ... If HBO Max is the new $200 iPhone ... ISIS names Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's successor ...

An in-depth talk with Damien Woody. [The Big Lead]

The Dallas Cowboys invite fans to live like the Cowboys. [Front Office Sports]

Gambling picks for this weekend's college football games. [Outkick the Coverage]

One of the best pieces of sports reporting in a while on Canelo Alvarez's relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. [The Athletic]

The best and worst matchups at all the fantasy football positions in Week 9. [ESPN]

