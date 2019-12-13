Roundup: Impeachment Latest; Lower Drug Prices; Beverly Hillbillies' Mansion Sells for $150M By Bobby Burack | Dec 12 2019 SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The latest from Thursday's impeachment hearings ... House passes Nancy Pelosi's bill to lower drug prices ... Southwest Airlines reaches settlement with Boeing over damages ... Ex-NFL players accused of fraud ... "US has a phase one trade deal with China in principle pending Trump’s approval" ... 44 languages are now interpreted on Google Assistant ... Here are the most important phones of the decade ... "GM expects Cadillac to be majority, if not all, EVs by 2030" ... Lachlan Murdoch buys The Beverly Hillbillies' mansion for a price of $150 million ... Fleabag was the defining comedy of 2019 ... And one of the best television shows of the year ... The changes FOX's Big Noon Kickoff should make next season ... New Zealand officials will attempt to recover eight victims' bodies left on White Island ... Jennifer Aniston going for the "Throwback Thursday" win ... Questions on Netflix sending its journalists on pricey trip ...

Are there eight quarterbacks in the NFL better than Aaron Rodgers? [The Big Lead]

Looking over the 2019 fantasy football season. [The Ringer]

The tales of O.J. Simpson's two Heisman Trophies [ESPN.com]

An interesting look at Kawhi Leonard leaving Toronto. [New York Times]

Despite backlash, Michael Vick will serve as Pro Bowl captain. [CNN]

This article doesn't think the Patriots are in much trouble when it comes to this year's Super Bowl. [SB Nation]

The final trailer for The Witcher will have you adjusting your plans.

Your song of the day.