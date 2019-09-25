Roundup: Impeachment Investigation Coming For Trump; Mass Bans Vapes; Earthquakes Hit Puerto Rico
By Liam McKeone | Sep 24 2019
Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of Trump... Earthquake rattles Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Karen nears... Massachusetts bans sale of all vaping products for 4 months... 2019 Latin Grammy nominations... Demi Moore releases memoir... Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dies at 78...Last of Us 2 coming in February... Lenny Kravitz appeals for help finding lost sunglasses... Supreme Court: Suspending Parliament was unlawful, judges rule... Fox News Guest calls Greta Thunberg ‘Mentally ill Swedish child’... One in 7 adults in New Orleans has a warrant out for arrest, new data shows... Walrus sinks Russian Navy boat in the Arctic Ocean... U.S. judge issues 11th-hour halt to Tongass National Forest timber sale... Whistleblower wants to testify before House Intelligence Committee
The timeline grows weirder
Really excellent content here
Mike Zimmer football, baby
Your song of the day.