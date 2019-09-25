Roundup: Impeachment Investigation Coming For Trump; Mass Bans Vapes; Earthquakes Hit Puerto Rico By Liam McKeone | Sep 24 2019 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry of Trump... Earthquake rattles Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Karen nears... Massachusetts bans sale of all vaping products for 4 months... 2019 Latin Grammy nominations... Demi Moore releases memoir... Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter dies at 78...Last of Us 2 coming in February... Lenny Kravitz appeals for help finding lost sunglasses... Supreme Court: Suspending Parliament was unlawful, judges rule... Fox News Guest calls Greta Thunberg ‘Mentally ill Swedish child’... One in 7 adults in New Orleans has a warrant out for arrest, new data shows... Walrus sinks Russian Navy boat in the Arctic Ocean... U.S. judge issues 11th-hour halt to Tongass National Forest timber sale... Whistleblower wants to testify before House Intelligence Committee

The 29 People and Things That Will Define the NBA in 2019-20 [Ringer]

Four Years in Startups [New Yorker]

The Dark Side of Light [Atlantic]

Let us learn to call people by their name, as the Lord does with us, and to give up using adjectives. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 24, 2019

my brother is enjoying his freshman year of college so far pic.twitter.com/PMhGHJrAVf — Nicholas (@Ilibasic14) September 22, 2019

a tight bunch with all three players being tight ends is peak Zimmer ball pic.twitter.com/moYVZFptvI — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) September 24, 2019

