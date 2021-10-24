Roundup: Illinois and Penn State Play a Forever Game; 20 Memorable Talk Show Moments; Vin Diesel Is Family
Meet the man behind the Joctober pearls ... Biden's early-presidency getaways so far outpace Trump's ... Was this BoSox run a sign of things to come or a one-off ... In praise of Joe Posnanski's new book ... The power of doing away with false equivalence ... Chicago should be incredibly proud of its latest champion ... John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are over ... FDA says benefits outweigh risks for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ... Allison Williams headed to the Daily Wire ... Probe continues into fatal shooting on Rust set ... Illinois clips Penn State in college football's first nine-overtime game ...
20 memorable moments in talk-show history. [Mental Floss]
‘Horrorscope’ study links serial killers and their astrological signs. [New York Daily News]
Vin Diesel walks late actor and close friend Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding. [CBS News]
Dune gets it done. [Uproxx]
One time back in college my idiot friends and I endeavored to discover if you could get a buzz from drinking a full case of non-alcoholic beer. The answer is no, but you can feel very unpleasant.
Now this is a postgame question.
Spitalfield — Those Days You Felt Alive