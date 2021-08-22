Roundup: Hurricane Henri Update; Mets on Same Page; Greatest Movies Never Made
Hurricane Henri is taking a northerly path ... Sha'Carri Richardson finishes last in battle with Olympic medalists ... Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event with Trump supporters ... Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment ... CM Punk is back ... Dan Campbell will cut more Lions, throw in a little intrigue ... Some semblance of order restored near Kabul airport ... Francisco Lindor has his owner's back ... This person literally fell into money ...
Liverpool undefeated this season? A lot of smart people are hoping for it. [NBC Sports]
20 greatest Hollywood movies that were never made. [Mental Floss]
The piece that did Mike Richards in. [The Ringer]
82K acres destroyed in wildfire. [Tahoe Daily Tribune]
WWE writers outdoing themselves.
We're deep in the midst of the Twainassance.