Roundup: Hung Jury; Hurricane Dorian's Path; Michigan State Fine By Bobby Burack | Sep 06 2019

suspected in serious lung problems among people who vaped cannabis … You can get the original Darth Vadar mask for $500,000 … Trump administration expedites challenge to California on auto-emission rules … The latest on Hurricane Dorian’s path … It did hit the Carolinas with flooding and tornadoes … Michigan State to pay a record $4.5 million fine in Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal … Tahoe-area sheriff’s officials free bears trapped in dumpsters … Another reminder to get your cholesterol checked … Vancouver Island team joins Amazon forest-fire battle … Some cool ways to upgrade your tailgating game … How studying officiating trends can give you an edge in college football betting … Nick Viall says Kristina Schulman slid into his brother’s DMs before The Bachelor …

When you've waited 200 days for football and you have to wait 30 more minutes pic.twitter.com/eQGMMH7TrS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 5, 2019

