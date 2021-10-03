Roundup: How Did Ozy Trick So Many People; Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick; SNL Back
How Ozy's guru kept the house of cards from collapsing ... No reason not to believe there's total transparency here ... Tucker Carlson is always up to something ... Tom Brady's social media team has been burning the midnight oil lately ... Urban Meyer was out and about ... Michigan destroys Wisconsin, looks different this year ... Owen Wilson on Saturday Night Live ... David Lee Roth retires ... North Korea back to sabre-rattling ... Facebook whistleblower accuses company of enabling Jan. 6 riot ... 'Every one of those deaths is unnecessary, says expert of rising COVID-19 death toll ...
The 20 scariest movies ever made. [Mental Floss]
Spoilers involved here, but the Squid Game theories are coming on strong. [BroBible]
New Venom movie is stupid, but a good time. [Uproxx]
Matt Amodio has a chance to catch Ken Jennings. [The Ringer]
Didn't go quite like Lane Kiffin may have hoped.
An epic day of baseball is on tap as the American League playoff race is all sorts of bananas.
Kacey Musgraves — Justified