Roundup: How About That Rose Bowl; Here Comes Carson Wentz; Health vs. Politics
... Jamaica to deport Colombian wanted in Haiti president assassination ... Important work from our friends over at Mental Floss that you didn't know you needed ... Call me crazy but perhaps it'd be fair to cut Kirk Herbstreit a bit of slack ... No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire ... Tributes continue to pour in for Betty White ... Pandemic politics force out hundreds of public health officials ... Metaverse will continue to be a thing in 2022 ... No. 1 Baylor puts another impressive win in its pocket ... Penn State sneaks another disastrous fake in before the season ends ... Colts activate Carson Wentz ... Aaron Rodgers to appear on ManningCast ... How Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek conquered the yips and won a World Series ... Betty White was always on television ... Six hurt in Philadelphia shooting ... Ariana Grande, skilled improviser ...
Oklahoma State scores 30 unanswered points to stun Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. [The Athletic]
Reacting to another SEC title game and what the 12-team college football playoff TV schedule should look like. [The Big Lead]
Downside is that a hamster bit your finger while watching Spider-Man. Upside is that you're well on the way to becoming a superhero. [MLive]
Ole Miss' Matt Corral suffered a serious-looking injury in the Sugar Bowl, which could affect his draft stock. [Pro Football Talk]
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba put on a damn show in the Rose Bowl, which somehow always delivers. [Sports Illustrated]
Ben Kweller — Wasted and Ready