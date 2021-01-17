Roundup: Houston Texans in Disarray; Dr. Dre Goes Home; NBA Jam Documentary
By Kyle Koster | Jan 17, 2021, 8:15 AM EST
The situation surrounding the Houston Texans is equal parts broken and bizarre ... How will blockchain factor into the future of sports business .... Ivanka Trump-Marco Rubio primary potentially looming ... Dr. Dre released from hospital ... Lauren Boebert's comms director resigned in record time .. Alex Azar, meanwhile, resigning in a funnier fashion ... Lil Wayne's longevity is impressive ... Michigan lost its first game of the year, really missed Eli Brooks ... Allen Lazard has a breakout game as the Green Bay Packers roll into the NFC Championship Game ... Max Holloway is a bad man ...
There's an NBA Jam documentary coming. [Awful Announcing]
Promising Young Woman sticks the landing. [Variety]
Common misconceptions about the Roman Empire. [Mental Floss]
Great tribute to Mark Gonzalez, a fantastic baseball writer. [Chicago Tribune]
A sneak peek at the jam of 2023.
The 1975 — Sex