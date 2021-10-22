Roundup: House Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt; Warner Wants More Sopranos; Ben Simmons vs. Daryl Morey
The House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for refusal to answer subpoena for Jan. 6 hearings... WarnerMedia in talks with David Chase for more Sopranos content... Ben Simmons told the Sixers he has a back problem, Daryl Morey says situation could take years to resolve... Five military veterans advising Senator Krysten Sinema to resign... Fed to ban policymakers from owning individual stocks, restrict trading following controversy... Haitian gang leader says he will kill captive missionaries if he doesn't get what he wants... Former Kings broadcaster, KHTK host Grant Napear files wrongful termination lawsuit... Mastodon's founder says Trump's new social network is just Mastodon... DirecTV may keep satellite piece of Sunday Ticket... Politico may not be getting a paywall after all...
The hidden stories behind the best — and weirdest — vanity license plates in L.A. [LA Times]
Inside the Quest to Prolong Athletic Mortality [Sports Illustrated]
H.E.R. Declares 'R&B Is Not Dead' [Rolling Stone]
Jay Ellis Says Goodbye to Lawrence — and 'Insecure' [GQ]
No Astros Cheating Conspiracy Theory Too Wild for Red Sox Fans to Embrace [The Big Lead]
