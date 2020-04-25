Roundup: Hope Solo Has Twins; FDA Warns Against Taking Hydroxychloroquine; 'Doctor Strange' Sequel Delayed
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | Apr 25 2020
Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order, relaxes some restrictions ... Hope Solo announces birth of twins with husband Jerramy Stevens ... Virginia church sues governor over disrupted Palm Sunday service ... Hedge funds and private equity firms are not eligible for small business relief packages in the US ... FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19 ... World leaders launch plan to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccine; U.S. stays away ... Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers, donating it to food banks ... Even if you get a COVID-19 antibody test, it may not be reliable ... The Doctor Strange sequel has been pushed back to March 2022 ... AT&T named a new CEO has Randall Stephenson announced his retirement ... Ben Affleck smoked a cigarette while wearing a mask ... These COVID-19 conspiracy theories are absolutely insane ... Kylie Jenner bought a $36.5 million mansion.
