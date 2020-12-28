Roundup: Hilaria Baldwin Isn't Spanish, Donald Trump Signs COVID Relief Bill; RIP Phil Niekro
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 28, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Hilaria Baldwin called out for pretending to be Spanish for years ... Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 relief bill ... Anthony Quinn Warner identified as Nashville RV bomber ... Warner's remains were found at the scene ... Millions are going hungry during the pandemic ... Stock futures were flat heading into the last week of 2020 ... Europe's effort to vaccinate 450 million begins ... Millions in U.S. are on the brink of poverty as unemployment benefits expire ... Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro died at 81 ... Professional wrestler Jon Huber (Brodie Lee in AEW) died at 41 ... Wonder Woman scored big at the box office ... Third Wonder Woman film confirmed ... Brian Austin Green is dating Sharna Burgess ... Dwayne Haskins was benched on Sunday ... The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC ... The Seahawks clinched the NFC West ... Roger Federer will skip Australian Open due to injury ...
I want this book on tape:
"Diner Lobster" has become a classic SNL sketch:
Reel Big Fish -- "Sell Out"