Roundup: High Noon's Farewell, 8 Things to Know About Tiger King
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 30 2020
Stephon Marbury plans donation of 10 million protective masks to New York hospitals and first responders ... Chicagoans using 3d printers to make protective shields for hospital workers ... Delivery apps are waiving delivery fees for users but still charging restaurants ... "Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth hint at reunion two years after divorce" ... Country music singer Joe Diffie died of coronavirus at age 61 ... 100 best movies on Netflix right now ... Deadspin isn't sticking to sports ... Cam Newton is ripped ... Online poker is predictably surging right now ... Arkansas police believe a woman was murdered by the same man who murdered her mother 23 years ago ... A surfer in Manhattan Beach was fined $1,000 for ignoring a lifeguard and violating the beach ban ... Maryland man arrested for having bonfire party with 60 guests ... NBA asks players who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma ... The wealthy in Europe are fleeing to their vacation homes ... It's happening in America too and the rural vacation communities are telling part-time residents not to come.
People in LA are distraught about the closure of Jewish deli Nate N Al's [Hollywood Reporter]
"Within 10 days, an otherwise healthy 39-year-old high school English teacher went from having a mild fever to being placed into a medically induced coma because he was struggling so much to breathe." [Washington Post]
Rural America is starting to be hit by coronavirus [CNBC]
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Google searches for the word 'amid' are skyrocketing [Philly Inquirer]
8 things to know about Tiger King [Mental Floss]
