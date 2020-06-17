Roundup: HBO Teaming Up With Spike Lee, Nassau Coliseum Closed Indefinitely, Police Quitting Across America
By Liam McKeone | Jun 17 2020
HBO is teaming up with Spike Lee to make 'David Byrne's American Utopia'... Scientists say they can recreate living dinosaurs in five years, can't see anything that could go wrong there... Police officers across the US are quitting... PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for 2018 Northern California fire... Here's why North Korea blew up their de facto South Korean embassy... Mikhail Prokhorov shutters Nassau Coliseum indefinitely... '30 Rock' back... TikTok users reserving tickets for Trump rally they'll won't attend... 20 Indian soldiers killed in China-India standoff... Low-dose steroid Dexamethasone represents big breakthrough in coronavirus treatment... Estimates suggest one in five people worldwide have an underlying health condition that could increase their risk of severe COVID-19 if infected... Yemen suffering through a massive humanitarian crisis... Look at this bear chilling in Pittsburgh... The first people back at Chili's have no kids and will buy a lot of booze
A pair of powerful poems about the global pandemic [NYT]
The Power of Black Lives Matter: How the movement that’s changing America was built and where it goes next [Rolling Stone]
Who Cares What Dave Chappelle Has to Say? Dave Chappelle Wants to Know. [Ringer]
5 Best On-Screen Dads [FanSided]
This Organization Is Bringing LGBTQ+ Representation to Rural Schools One Box of Books at a Time [Mental Floss]
