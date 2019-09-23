Roundup: HBO Crushes the Emmys; Daniel Jones Arrives; Breaking Bad Movie Trailer By Kyle Koster | Sep 23 2019 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

HBO dominated the Emmys with 34 wins ... Bill Gates not optimistic about the current plans to combat climate change ... Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 43 ... Major protest to hit Washington D.C. this morning ... Freddie Kitchens realizes too late that a draw on 4th-and-9 is a bad idea ... Adam Gase just now realizing the New York Jets are bad ... Zac Taylor got very mad because he doesn't know the rules ... The Chicago Cubs' championship window may have officially closed ... Thomas Cook collapsed ... The end of the Felix Hernandez era is here ... Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Bryce Young, the top quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, would rather go to Alabama than USC now. [USA Today]

Anyone else get the strong urge to downsize into a camper, travel the country, and just live, man? [Gear Patrol]

The Daniel Jones is officially upon us and there are so many who have so many words to eat. [Football Morning in America]

El Camino, a Breaking Bad trailer.

A hero in so many ways.